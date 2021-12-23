Tesla to halt games on infotainment screens in moving cars
Under pressure from U.S. auto safety regulators, Tesla has agreed to stop allowing video games to be played on center touch screens while its vehicles are moving.
Man suspected of looting in flood-stricken Sumas Prairie arrested, police sayPolice in Abbotsford say they have arrested a 29-year-old Chilliwack man who is suspected of breaking into several buildings in the Sumas Prairie area, where residents are still working to put their lives back together after November's devastating floods.
Omicron spread means no more Santa visits at Chinook CentreIf you're setting out for Chinook Centre in search of a last-minute visit with Santa, you're driving toward disappointment.
Younger Canadians using more cannabis as pandemic drags on, survey findsThe COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Canadians use cannabis, according to Health Canada’s annual Canadian Cannabis Survey, with those under the age of 25 more likely to report an uptick in use.
N95 masks now the norm for Alberta health-care workers as AHS and unions reach agreementNow that health experts have formed a better understanding of how COVID-19's Omicron variant is transmitted to others, Alberta Health Services (AHS) and the unions representing health-care workers say more protection is needed.
World Juniors: COVID-19 forces cancellation of Red Deer pre-tournament gameThe game had been scheduled for 5 p.m. at Red Deer’s Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre.
Two incidents of sextortion in 24 hours, according to South Simcoe PoliceSouth Simcoe Police say they've received two reports about sextortion scams in the past 24 hours.
Calgary airport hosts busiest travel day since start of pandemicHoliday travellers and even a few foreign tourists were making their way through YYC Calgary International Airport Thursday, making for the busiest single day of travel since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic roughly 20 months ago.
Oldest wooden tugboat in B.C. being dismantledCompleted in 1905, the MV Sea Lion is the oldest wooden tugboat in B.C., but it will soon be scrapped over environmental concerns.
Driver treated for life-threatening injuries after vehicle strikes a hydro poleEmergency crews responded to the crash on Old Innes Road, near Bantree Street, just after 2 p.m. Thursday.