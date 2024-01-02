Test drive turns into stunt driving charges for Sudbury suspect

A young person in Sudbury who took a vehicle out for a test drive on Regent Street on Tuesday has been charged with stunt driving.

The incident took place shortly before 12:30 p.m. when Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop.

In a news release, police said the vehicle was “travelling 113 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a posted 60 km/h zone on Regent Street.”

“The driver was test driving a vehicle, which belongs to a dealership when police conducted the stop,” police said.

A 23-year-old from Copper Cliff has been charged with stunt driving and now has a court date of March 25.

The driver was also issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.

