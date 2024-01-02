Test drive turns into stunt driving charges for Sudbury suspect
A young person in Sudbury who took a vehicle out for a test drive on Regent Street on Tuesday has been charged with stunt driving.
The incident took place shortly before 12:30 p.m. when Ontario Provincial Police conducted a traffic stop.
In a news release, police said the vehicle was “travelling 113 kilometres an hour (km/h) in a posted 60 km/h zone on Regent Street.”
“The driver was test driving a vehicle, which belongs to a dealership when police conducted the stop,” police said.
A 23-year-old from Copper Cliff has been charged with stunt driving and now has a court date of March 25.
The driver was also issued a 30-day driver's licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
#NEROPP #SudburyTIME charged a 23 y/o driver from #Sudbury for #speeding and stunt driving, while test driving a dealership vehicle. The vehicle was traveling 113 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone. The vehicle was impounded for 14-days and the driver received a 30-day suspension. ^rl pic.twitter.com/AL2dMyQEV9— OPP North East Region (@OPP_NER) January 2, 2024
