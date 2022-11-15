Test of public emergency alert system scheduled: Here's when it will sound

A test emergency alert will sound on Wednesday afternoon on televisions, radios and wireless devices.

Across Ontario, the alert will be broadcast at 12:55 p.m. EST.

The Alert Ready test is an automatic tone that, in the event of an actual emergency, warns of an imminent threat, including Amber Alerts, or weather emergencies, like tornadoes.

The test alert messaging will notify the public that it is a simulation and no action is required.

The national warning system is regularly tested to ensure its effectiveness.

The Alert Ready system was launched in 2015.