Test the air quality at home by visiting these Sudbury libraries

Sudburians can now test the air quality in their home by taking a trip to the library.

Laurentian University is partnering with Greater Sudbury Library to offer CO2 monitors at six branches in the city.

Associate professor Dr. Alison Godwin said CO2 monitors were popular in other areas of the province, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Godwin said the pandemic increased awareness about monitoring air flow and air quality.

She added that there are health effects associated with prolonged exposure to high levels of CO2.

“There’s a fairly well known connection between cognition and brain capacity and being able to focus and concentrate,” Godwin said.

“There’s less-known link to things like bone density and kidney functions, as well. So there are lots of health reasons why we would want to have spaces that are lower in CO2.”

Testing the CO2 levels in your home is as easy as taking out a book. Instructions are included.

CO2 monitors are available at these locations:

• Chelmsford Public Library and Citizen Service Centre

• Valley East Public Library and Citizen Service Centre

• Main Public Library

• New Sudbury Public Library

• South End Public Library

• Lively Public Library and Citizen Service Centre

Godwin adds that while these monitors can’t test for the presence of COVID-19, the monitors can improve peoples’ understanding of air flow and air quality in a space.