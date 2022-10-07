Testing of monitoring well near Wheatley explosion site runs smoothly

A test of the monitoring well in Wheatley this week near the site of last year’s explosion went smoothly and according to plan, officials say.

For several days this week, contractors and a team from the University of Windsor were conducting a production flow test in the municipal parking lot.

Gas was flared off and all equipment worked as planned.

The water from the well was discharged into the sanitary sewer.

The information gained from the sampling will be used to determine the next steps for monitoring moving forward.

In the meantime, municipal officials remind residents to immediately call 911 if you smell gas at any time.