Testing reveals some buildings in Sudbury have elevated radiation levels

While there is no immediate danger, recent testing found elevated radiation levels in buildings owned by Greater Sudbury.

In one case, the west side of the basement of the Onaping Community Centre had radiation levels higher than the Canadian guideline for indoor buildings.

“The Radiation Safety Institute of Canada has indicated there is no immediate danger to past or current users of the area and no need to evacuate or stop using the area,” the city said in a news release Friday afternoon.

“However, in an abundance of caution, the city is temporarily closing the basement while remediation work is done. The area will be retested once mitigation measures have been implemented.”

The issue was uncovered when Greater Sudbury took part in a study by the Occupational Cancer Research Centre. As part of the study, 45 radon detectors were placed in 18 City of Greater Sudbury buildings from December 2022 to March 2023.

The results of the testing were made available July 18. The affected section of the Onaping Community Centre had a radon reading of 263 becquerels per cubic metre (Bq/m3).

“This is higher than the Canadian guideline for indoor dwellings, which is 200 Bq/m3,” the city said.

“Health Canada recommends that steps be taken to reduce the radon level within two years. In an abundance of caution, the city is undertaking remedial measures immediately.”

That area of the centre is being closed off for the time being. City staff are communicating directly with affected user groups.

The other 44 radon detectors – including three others within the Onaping Community Centre – recorded levels that fall within Canadian guidelines.

Five of those showed readings between 100-200 Bq/m3.

“While this is within the guidelines, the city will proactively explore mitigation measures for these areas in an attempt to reduce levels as much as possible,” the release said.

In a FAQ sheet included with the news release, the city said radon is a naturally occurring radioactive material that is produced during a decay process from the radioactive element uranium, which can be found globally in soil, bedrock and mineral deposits.

Anyone with further questions can contact 311 by phone or live web chat.