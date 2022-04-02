'Testing their ability': RBC Training Ground tryout searches for next Olympic talents

Edmonton area athletes showed off their best skills and athletic prowess Saturday at the RBC Training Ground tryout.

The event acts as a talent identification program where potential Olympians get a chance to try different events and show off their skills.

The top 100 successful tryouts between the ages of 14 and 25 then compete at the national selection for a chance to enter the Canadian Olympic pipeline.

"We are looking for Canada's next generation of athletes," said Haley Daniels, a Canadian slalom canoeist.

Daniels has competed on the international stage since 2010 and most recently represented Canada at the Tokyo 2020 games.

Sherwood Park, Alta., native Kelsey Mitchell was scouted at an RBC training event in 2017 and recruited by Cycling Canada. She went on to win gold at her debut Olympics in Tokyo.

"Today is testing their ability and looking at if they can get into different sports," Daniels said. "Really just allowing this platform for different athletes to see their potential."