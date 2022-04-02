'Testing their ability': RBC Training Ground tryout searches for next Olympic talents
Edmonton area athletes showed off their best skills and athletic prowess Saturday at the RBC Training Ground tryout.
The event acts as a talent identification program where potential Olympians get a chance to try different events and show off their skills.
The top 100 successful tryouts between the ages of 14 and 25 then compete at the national selection for a chance to enter the Canadian Olympic pipeline.
"We are looking for Canada's next generation of athletes," said Haley Daniels, a Canadian slalom canoeist.
Daniels has competed on the international stage since 2010 and most recently represented Canada at the Tokyo 2020 games.
Sherwood Park, Alta., native Kelsey Mitchell was scouted at an RBC training event in 2017 and recruited by Cycling Canada. She went on to win gold at her debut Olympics in Tokyo.
"Today is testing their ability and looking at if they can get into different sports," Daniels said. "Really just allowing this platform for different athletes to see their potential."
-
Cloudy with a chance of rain in Windsor-EssexApril showers bring May flowers and this week will have no shortage of rain, starting Sunday with flurries or showers in the forecast.
-
Sudbury police recover weaponGreater Sudbury Police received a weapons complaint Sunday around 6:30 a.m..
-
Ontario confirms another 10 COVID-19 deaths, hospitalization data not availableOntario has confirmed another 10 deaths related to COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
WECHU to host community catch-up immunization clinics for studentsThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit will be hosting a number of community clinics over the next several months to ensure students in grades 7-12 are caught up on their vaccines.
-
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shootingPolice in California are searching for at least one suspect in connection with a mass shooting early Sunday in downtown Sacramento that claimed six lives and left 10 other people injured.
-
Student robotics club defies expectations, going from underdogs to championsAlthough they called themselves "The Thunderbots," the members of the Spectrum School Robotics Club were definitely the underdogs.
-
Animal tranquillizer detected in growing number of human overdose deaths in OntarioA powerful drug used to sedate horses and cattle is creeping into Canada's illicit drug supply and has been detected in a growing number of human drug poisoning deaths in Ontario.
-
It's time for new tools to boost uptake of third doses, child vaccination: expertsExperts say now is the time for a renewed vaccination strategy aimed at boosting third-dose uptake, shots for kids and preparing for wider fourth doses.
-
Man in Germany gets 90 COVID-19 shots to sell forged passesA 60-year-old man allegedly had himself vaccinated against COVID-19 dozens of times in Germany in order to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers to people not wanting to get vaccinated themselves.