Testing to begin this week on Capilano River alarm system

People hiking and fishing along the Capilano River this week may see the Cleveland Dam's new public-facing alarm system in action.

Beginning Thursday, Metro Vancouver will be testing the alarms at four sites along the river, which are being installed as an interim warning system in hopes of preventing another tragedy like the one that killed two people last October.

An investigation into the incident found that "human error relating to programming" unleashed a torrent of water from the Cleveland Dam during maintenance on Oct. 1, 2020.

Several people downstream were swept up in the deluge without warning. Two of them - 61-year-old Ryan Nickerson and his 27-year-old son Hugh - did not survive.

Metro Vancouver says testing on the alarms will be done between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays over a two-week period. There won't be any testing on weekends, according to the regional authority.

The alarms have been installed at six locations along the river, but the upcoming testing will happen at four sites: the Cleveland Dam Screen House, the Capilano Hatchery, the Trans-Canada Highway bridge and the Lions Gate Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Each alarm will be tested multiple times for at least 90 seconds and up to seven minutes.

For more information about Metro Vancouver's Cleveland Dam Enhancements Program, visit the project website. There, interested parties can complete a survey and provide feedback on the project, as well as sign up for email or text message alerts about alarm testing and use.