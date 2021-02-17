Millions of people in Texas awoke on Wednesday without heat again, as power failures continued to plague the state following a historic winter storm that has killed 21 people so far. Closing arguments in trial of man accused of killing woman in Edmonton hotel room Wednesday Closing arguments in the trial of an Ontario man accused of killing a woman in his Edmonton hotel room are due to start today, after proceedings were pushed back a day. Sentencing hearing today for man who hurled trailer hitch at Indigenous woman A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 17 for the man who was found guilty of manslaughter after he threw a trailer hitch from a moving vehicle at an Indigenous woman. More snow and cold weather in store for Windsor-Essex Just after digging out from the last snowstorm in Windsor-Essex, more snow could be on the way for the region.