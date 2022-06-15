Texas city asks for help identifying mysterious figure caught on camera

A Texas city has asked for help identifying a mysterious figure that was caught on a security camera.

The City of Amarillo released an image last week that showed a seemingly shaggy form lurking in the dark outside the Amarillo Zoo's perimeter fence. According to CNN, a motion-activated camera alerted zoo officials after the photo was taken at 1:25 a.m. on May 21.

"Is it a person with a strange hat who likes to walk at night?" the Texas panhandle city tweeted. "A chupacabra? Do you have any ideas of what this UAO- Unidentified Amarillo Object could be?"

It might not be the bloodthirsty chupacabra, a legendary folklore creature in parts of the Americas, but whatever the camera captured has sparked a fierce online debate. The strange, silly and serious theories range from bigfoot, Sonic the Hedgehog to a jumping coyote. Thousands of people have weighed in on social media.

Michael Kashuba, director of Amarillo's parks and recreation department, told CNN that it could be "a racoon standing on its hind legs, or potentially a person walking through the park that just happened to get captured in a peculiar way."

In a Facebook post, the zoo said, "Of all the creatures at our well-loved zoo, it would be the unidentified one that would make us go viral."

