TH&B Bridge in Brantford reopens following temporary closure for homophobic vandalism investigation

The Brantford Police Service (BPS) is investigating "significant vandalism" to the TH&B Bridge in Brantford, including homophobic vandalism targeting the LGBTQ2S+ community.

According to a news release issued Monday by the City of Brantford, city staff members discovered the vandalism to the art project over the weekend.

“The City of Brantford has absolutely no tolerance for vandalism of any kind, especially of this nature, where members of our community are targeted and will work to support BPS’ investigation to help find those responsible,” said the release.

The vandalism took six hours to clean by Parks Services staff, who had to ensure the artwork underneath remained undamaged.

“On behalf of the city, I want to express how deeply disheartened and disappointed we are by the hateful language painted across this beloved community project,” said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis in the release. “As we strive to make Brantford a more inclusive city, these actions only serve to strengthen our resolve to support 2SLGBTQ+ members of our community and continue to embrace and celebrate diversity.”

The bridge was temporarily closed following the discovery and reopened Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The bridge is a pedestrian crossing over the Grand River, which the release called “an important fixture within the city’s landscape.”

In December, community members painted over half of the interior panels of the bridge as part of the first phase of the TH&B Crossing Bridge Public Art Project.

The release concluded with: “The TH&B Public Art Project was unanimously endorsed by city council and the Cultural Advisory Committee to help deter vandalism and foster a sense of pride in this important landmark.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact BPS at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.