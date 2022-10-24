Thames Centre, Middlesex Centre, Strathroy-Caradoc, Lucan

iHeartRadio

Thames Centre

Mayor - Sharron McMillan - 2,683

Deputy Mayor - Michelle Smibert - 3,082

Ward 1 - Thomas Heeman - 1,304

Ward 2 - Danielle Deveau-Lockie - 929

Ward 3 - Chantel Crockett - 1,102

Middlesex Centre

Mayor - Aina DeViet (acclaimed)

Deputy Mayor - JohN Brennan (acclaimed)

Ward 1 - Debbie Heffernan - 615

Ward 2 - Wayne Shipley - 312

Ward 3 - Hugh Aerts (acclaimed

Ward 4 - Sue Cates - 903

Ward 5 - Frank Berze - 483

Strathroy-Caradoc

Mayor - Colin Grantham - 4,032

Deputy Mayor - Mike McGuire - 3,540

Ward 1 (Four elected) - John Brennan - 2,662

                                      Steve Pelkman - 2,475

                                      Donna Pammer - 2,028

                                      Frank Henry Kennes - 1,719

Lucan

Mayor - Cathy Burghardt-Jessen - 1,018

Ward 1 - Daniel Regan - 395

               James Shaw - 213

Ward 3 - Alex Westman - 309

             George Bowa - 179

