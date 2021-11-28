Thames River search continues in Greenway Park area
Police continue to search for a person who may have entered the water in the area of Greenway Park Saturday morning.
London police say a call was received regarding a concerns for a person’s welfare launching the search.
A rescue crew including police and the fire department attended the scene Saturday.
Members of the London Police Service with the assistance of the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) continue to actively search the area, police say.
Police continue to ask residents to avoid the area, and say more information will be provided once it becomes available.
Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.
