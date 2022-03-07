Thames Valley admin responds to release of RETF draft report

The Thames Valley District School Board is taking one of its own Ad Hoc committees to task for making a report public before it received clearance from the board.

The Rural Education Task Force (RETF) has started taking its report about the benefits and challenges of rural education to municipal councils.

Committee members say their mandate is ending soon and they're concerned two years of work is going to be shelved by the board without seeing the light of day.

Late Monday afternoon, the school board executive issued a statement saying the draft report fell short in a number of areas, including a lack consultations with Indigenous groups, equity seeking groups and student groups.

They also say actions recommended haven't been examined through a legal lens and are inconsistent with the education act, the Human Rights Code, and are in violation of collective agreements.

The board has asked municipal councils to remove the draft document from websites and says it's looking for a completed document by March 22 to address the concerns.