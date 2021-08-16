Thames Valley schools set to re-open as concerns over Delta variant grow

“We are wanting to do every single thing possible about reducing people’s anxiety on coming back to school,” says Thames Valley District School Board director of education Mark Fisher.

In May, when The Thames Valley district school board asked parents to decide on whether their kids would return to in person learning in the fall, covid cases were dropping and the promise of the vaccine encouraged families to overwhelmingly reply yes.

“It looks like we’re having about 96-97% of our students come back in September for face to face learning, so that’s really good news,” says Fisher.

A letter went out Monday to parents outlining a return to extra curricular activities, sports, music and drama clubs, as well as assemblies, and the use of shared spaces like libraries, computer labs and cafeterias to resume where possible with some restrictions.

“Those things that make school really really positive, and allow for teachers and students to connect will be coming back in place,” says Fisher.

But as the end days of summer wane and the approach of the school year nears the three week mark, reports out of the United States where school has begun in some regions, and cases fueled by the Delta variant rise, has created concern.

“The risk of transmission of the Delta variant within a school environment is certainly there, absolutely,” says Associate Medical officer of Health Alex Summers, “and it is certainly there among elementary aged children who are not able to get vaccinated at this time.”

Those concerns are not lost on Thames Valley ETFO president Craig Smith, but says the board deserves credit for working on a major concern, ventilation.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge the board has continued their work from last year on the mechanical ventilation pieces in the school. Kudos to them in that regard, I think that’s an important piece here.”

According to Fisher, the board has spent over 15-million dollars on installing mechanical air exchangers in schools that have compatible ventilation systems. Those schools that don’t will have HEPA air filters installed.

“We just want parents to know that we are being very diligent, when it comes to health and safety. We are taking our direction from our local health units and the Ministry of Education."

But the health unit believes even with the protection measures in place, especially in elementary schools, completely ending the virus in the fall will be difficult.

“There will be cases in schools this fall. There will be. However, the risks of other activities outside of school is also there and the risks of being out of school are too high now for these kids, it’s time to go back to school , it’s time to go back to in person learning,” says Summers.

The school board says if cases emerge, and classes or schools must be closed, they will be able to transition to online learning more efficiently to continue learning. And those families who wish to switch learning models can go through an adjudication process.