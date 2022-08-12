Thank a local farmer during Farmers' Market Week
It's national Farmers' Market Week and few are more thankful for farmers in Timmins than Rock Whissell.
“We start at 9 o’clock and they're out there at 6 picking their vegetables and their produce to be able to sell to the public at the market at 9 o’clock ... you can’t get any fresher," said Whissell.
This Farmers' Market season here started with the knowledge it now has a permanent location thanks to a generous donation from a local car dealership owner.
There are more than two acres of land and a building is about to go up in the fall to shelter vendors and shoppers.
This summer, the Mountjoy Farmers' Market has more than 30 vendors every Saturday, selling products they grow or make. And Whissell said people love it.
"We’re getting 700 to 800 people every week," he said.
"It encourages the farmers and it encourages the community to be out there buying their produce so it’s a great combination.”
Hundreds of farmers' markets take place throughout the province. There is also the Urban Park Market that happens every Thursday in Downtown Timmins. For a complete list of markets in Ontario, visit the Farmers' Markets Ontario website.
