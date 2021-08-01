'Thank you so much': Toddler battling cancer receives parade of birthday wishes
A toddler in Fort Saskatchewan received a lot of well wishes to celebrate his third birthday on Sunday.
Lucas James was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer, in May. He is currently undergoing treatment and has a long road of recovery ahead.
To celebrate his birthday, his mother, Amanda James, wanted to organize a small parade for Lucas.
Dozens turned out to wish Lucas happy birthday, including a local biker group, first responders and his favourite video game characters, Mario and Luigi.
“This is amazing ... more than I could have ever expected,” said James. “I expected a few cars, this is… thank you so much.”
Debbie Breen said James approached her group at the Six Pack Saloon to be part of the event. Breen was also surprised by the turnout.
“We were like, ‘Whoa,’ but you know, anything for kids,” said Breen.
A GoFundMe was set up for the family, as both parents are unable to work as Lucas is undergoing treatment.
