Thanksgiving Tradition: Celebrate 40 years with Ontario's longest-running studio tour
One of Ontario's longest-running studio tours returns this weekend, marking its 40th anniversary.
The 'Images Thanksgiving Studio Tour' features 30 local artists, including painters, potters, sculptors, photographers, wood turners, jewellers and mixed media artists.
There are 20 stops on the free, self-guided tour covering the beautiful rural landscapes of Oro-Medonte, Horseshoe Valley and along the Lake Simcoe shoreline to Orillia.
Pam and Paul Allen, who work from their home-based studios in the Village of Marchmont, have been a popular stop on the tour for over 30 years.
Pam became known for her one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, and Paul for his custom-designed furniture.
"People enjoy coming to our place," said Pam. "They love the property."
"The tour is a lot of fun," added Paul. "We always have fun decorations and music. Visitors come to see us and our art, but also for the entertainment value."
The 'Images Studio Tour' runs from Friday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Thanksgiving long weekend.
-
Lots to do over Thanksgiving weekend in the Ottawa ValleyAs college and university students return home and families get together for Thanksgiving dinner, here's what you need to know about the holiday long weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
-
Family, police concerned for the well-being of missing Calgary man, 66Police are asking for assistance locating a 66-year-old man who has been missing since Friday afternoon.
-
Child riding bike struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary: policeA child was taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in southwest Calgary.
-
Discovery Harbour transformed into spooky site for annual PumpkinfernoSome of Simcoe County's bravest souls can test out their tolerance for fear as an annual Halloween staple has returned to the heart of Penetanguishene.
-
Canada's top Mountie sits down with CTV News to discuss B.C. policing issuesA little more than six months after being appointed, Canada's top Mountie is on his first official trip to British Columbia.
-
Amherstburg’s Park House Museum caps concert series for the yearOn a chilly October evening, a few dozen people huddled in behind the Park House Museum in Amherstburg for the final Music off the Back Porch event of the year.
-
B.C. farmer behind 'Ugly Produce Day' spreading appreciation for misshapen veggiesA farmer from B.C.'s Lower Mainland hopes to inspire a movement to stop wasting "ugly" produce.
-
Safeway issues turkey recall on eve of Thanksgiving long weekendDon't defrost that bird just yet!
-
'He was the best': Fans remember Rider legend George Reed at celebration of lifeOn Friday, classic green and white jerseys filled the room at the International Trade Centre, as Rider nation gathered to celebrate Reed’s life.