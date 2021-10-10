Thanksgiving Weekend: What’s Open and What’s Closed
For the second year a row, the Kitchener-Waterloo Thanksgiving Day Parade will not go ahead as an in-person event.
However organizers have teamed up with CTV News Kitchener to create a special broadcast, looking back at the history of the parade.
It airs Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on CTV, and will also be available on CTV News Kitchener’s website.
There are also some significant closures and changes to regular service across the region on the holiday Monday.
Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Oct. 11.
OPEN/CHANGES
- Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Monday
- Region of Waterloo International Airport is open
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items - curbside collection will not be affected on Monday
CLOSED
- Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites
- All regional administrative offices
- Schneider Haus National Historic Site
- McDougall Cottage Historic Site
- All Region of Waterloo libraries
- Sunnyside Home Long-Term Care reception and administration
- Community Alzheimer Day Program
- Federally regulated bank branches will be closed Monday
- Canada Post
- Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre are closed Monday
- Many supermarkets, stores, pharmacies are either closed or running modified hours on Monday