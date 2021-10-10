iHeartRadio

Thanksgiving Weekend: What’s Open and What’s Closed

For the second year a row, the Kitchener-Waterloo Thanksgiving Day Parade will not go ahead as an in-person event.

However organizers have teamed up with CTV News Kitchener to create a special broadcast, looking back at the history of the parade.

It airs Monday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on CTV, and will also be available on CTV News Kitchener’s website.

There are also some significant closures and changes to regular service across the region on the holiday Monday.

Here’s a look at what’s open and closed for Oct. 11.

OPEN/CHANGES

  • Grand River Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule for Thanksgiving Monday
  • Region of Waterloo International Airport is open
  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Garbage, blue box, green bin, yard waste and bulky items - curbside collection will not be affected on Monday

CLOSED

  • Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites
  • All regional administrative offices
  • Schneider Haus National Historic Site
  • McDougall Cottage Historic Site
  • All Region of Waterloo libraries
  • Sunnyside Home Long-Term Care reception and administration
  • Community Alzheimer Day Program
  • Federally regulated bank branches will be closed Monday
  • Canada Post
  • Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre are closed Monday
  • Many supermarkets, stores, pharmacies are either closed or running modified hours on Monday
