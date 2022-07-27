'That’s a first': Man taken to hospital after getting trapped behind Victoria church organ
A man was taken to hospital in Victoria on Wednesday after he got trapped behind the pipes of a church organ while performing maintenance work.
Firefighters responded just before noon to St. John the Divine Anglican Church on Quadra Street for a report of "a person trapped in a pipe organ," said Victoria fire Capt. Rich Sulsbury.
"That’s a first and hopefully that'll be the last," the fire captain added.
The trapped man was able to free himself and was lowered back to the ground by the fire department before he was taken away by paramedics.
"There's a lot of pipes up there, it's a tight space, and I think he just lost his balance and got trapped," Sulsbury said.
The man suffered minor injuries and was fully conscious when he was taken from the scene.
-
Regina police seek suspect after costly bike stolen at knifepointRegina police say no one was hurt Wednesday evening when a Specialized bike was stolen by a man wielding a knife.
-
Canada's bishops want Catholic Church to issue new statement on Doctrine of DiscoveryCanada's bishops are working with the Vatican in the hope of issuing a new statement from the Catholic Church on the Doctrine of Discovery, the organizers of the papal visit said Wednesday.
-
Branch 25 Legion in the Sault is on the moveThe Maple Leaf that has flown in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 in Sault Ste. Marie for the last 55 years has been lowered.
-
RCMP officer found passed out in a Burger King drive-thru after driving drunk in a police vehicle disciplinedA B.C. Mountie who drove his vehicle drunk – crashing it before being found passed out behind the wheel in a Burger King drive-thru, where he later resisted arrest – will not lose his job.
-
Alberta patrol officer passes through Sudbury while raising awareness about PTSDChad Kennedy of Alberta is making his way through Canada while raising awareness about PTSD.
-
-
Record-breaking heat wave poses higher risk for vulnerable peopleHigh temperatures from the record-breaking heat wave hitting B.C. are posing additional risks for more vulnerable people, including seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and those without homes.
-
Man rushed to hospital after being hit with wine bottle in Christie PitsA man has been seriously injured after being hit with a bottle in the Christie Pits neighbourhood on Wednesday evening.
-