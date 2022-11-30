That’s a lot of bus fares: London Transit facility for electric fleet pegged at $333 million

The city’s plan to build a new London Transit facility to charge and maintain electric buses has a staggering new price tag: one-third of a billion dollars.

Almost three years after then-mayor Ed Holder charted a course to electrify London’s bus fleet, details about the largest component of that plan are coming into focus in a new report.

A new headquarters and electric bus charging/maintenance facility on London Transit’s Highbury Avenue property will require multiple phases of demolition and construction to ensure bus service is not interrupted.

The report to city council’s Strategic Priorities and Policy (SP&P) Committee estimates it will cost $332.5 million.

“To demolish and rebuild is about $292 million, the remainder of that cost getting us to $332 million deals with the design, the consulting that’s associated, and operational requirements,” explained Kelly Paleczny, general manager of London Transit.

Construction will be divided into two separate projects, the first starting in 2025 and lasting two-and-a-half to three years.

Paleczny explained that London Transit’s current facility is in poor condition and an electric bus fleet will require space and specialized equipment for maintenance and charging.

“Right now this facility maxes out at about 185 buses,” she said. “The new facility on the same site will be 250, so it gives us room to expand.”

In March 2019, city council settled the rapid transit debate by advancing only three of the five routes for senior government funding.

About $119 million originally sought for the north and west routes remains unallocated.

Earlier this year, the federal government shortened the timeline for cities to choose projects for funding through its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

The ICIP transit fund is a cost sharing agreement between three levels of government:

40 per cent federal government

33 per cent provincial government

27 per cent municipal government

City staff recommend redirecting the remaining ICIP funding to cover much of the $199.5 million cost of the first project (moving London Transit HQ and building a partial electric bus barn).

Funding sources for the second project ($133 million), to complete the remainder of the specialized electric bus barn, will be determined through future municipal budgets and federal funding programs.

The SP&P Committee will consider directing London’s remaining ICIP funding to the new London Transit facility on Dec. 6.