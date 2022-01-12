That’s a wrap: Lease at Silver City not renewed

Cineplex will not be renewing its lease at one of its locations in Windsor.

On Wednesday, the group confirmed to CTV News Windsor the lease at Silver City, on Walker Road, expires at the end of the year.

The decision is unrelated to temporary closures in Ontario or COVID-19.

Cineplex says pre-pandemic attendance levels showed movie goers in Windsor were gravitating to their other location, Cineplex Odeon Devonshire Mall, which features newer amenities.

The theatre offers enhanced movie experiences, such as full recliner seating, ultraAVX and D-Box motion seats.

Silver City was in business for over two decades.