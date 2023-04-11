'That's real stuff': B.C. singer wows American Idol judges after shaky start to season

A young performer from B.C. whose American Idol journey started off on a shaky note has made it to the next round of the competition.

Twenty-year-old Emma Busse, from Burnaby, learned her fate Monday and fought back tears as she addressed the camera.

"I can't even believe I've made it to this point, so to be in the Top 24 is pretty wild. Wow," she said.

A performing arts school graduate, Busse sang Elton John's "Goodbye Yellow Brick Road" at her audition. The judges all said her performance was far too theatrical, with Katy Perry encouraging her to "shake" and "slap" the Broadway out of her.

But the panel also saw potential. After coaching her through a rendition of "Happy Birthday," they sent her to Hollywood.

For her Showstopper performance, Busse's rendition of Adele's "Chasing Pavements" inspired excited murmurs from the judges.

"That's real stuff," said Luke Bryan.

"That's Top 10 material," added Perry.

As Busse belted out the song's climactic closing notes, the judges stood and applauded.

When she sat down to learn her fate, Lionel Richie reminded her that her biggest challenge will be finding her identity and voice as a pop performer.

"We can see the potential, that's the most important thing. Do you have it inside of you? We think so," he said.

"Oh my gosh, actually?" Busse said before jumping up and hugging Ritchie who told her, "It's really happening."

Busse bounced out of the room, adding another ecstatic, "Oh my gosh," along the way.

"She's kind of an artist," Bryan said.

"Yes, she is," Richie agreed.

Busse is one of two contestants from British Columbia to make it to the Top 24 this season, along with 17-year-old Tyson Venegas.