'That's where COVID spreads,' Dr. Gandhi on indoor gatherings and surging case counts

COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Simcoe Muskoka and the province, which the past president of the Ontario Medical Association attributes to being indoors to avoid the winter conditions.

"That's where COVID spreads - in areas with poor ventilation," said Dr. Sohail Gandhi.

The OMA past president and current Stayner physician said the recent uptick in cases should be a reminder that air purifiers and proper ventilation in congregate settings are crucial.

On Monday, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 155 cases and three new deaths since Friday.

This comes at a time where the province's daily average continues to rise, with 573 cases this week compared to 476 the week prior.

Ontario is not alone; COVID-19 cases have been rising in areas around the world, including Austria.

This week the country's government took a drastic step to lockdown unvaccinated people after a rise in cases and deaths.

Dr. Gandhi said that, unlike Canada and Ontario, Austria has a low vaccination rate.

According to the Austrian government, around 65 per cent of the eligible population has had two COVID-19 shots.

"That explains to me why their numbers are quite bad. I think if we continue to get our numbers higher with vaccinations, we can avoid such a situation," said Dr. Gandhi.

According to Health Canada, nearly 85 per cent of eligible Canadians are vaccinated.