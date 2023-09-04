That time of year, big yellow buses return to the road

It’s that time of year, children are packing their bags for back to school and numerous big yellow vehicles return to northern Ontario roads.

For most of the northeast classes are back in session on Wednesday and police officials are reminding drivers to be mindful of school buses.

#BackToSchool traffic will soon return to roads across the province. Do your part and allow extra time to get to your destination.

SlowDown

Focus on the road

STOP for school buses

Be aware of extra foot traffic pic.twitter.com/F9WhAq3cYY

“With the sounds of school bells approaching us… Students and school buses will be in our communities making our roads, sidewalks, and crosswalks busier,” said Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in a recent news release.

“(We) are committed to public safety and ensuring drivers are using our roadways in a safe and responsible manner.”

With pandemic restrictions all but a thing of the past – more parents are opting to put their kids back on school buses for the upcoming year. This likely means more buses on the road.

Police are reminding drivers that move school buses now display amber flashing lights prior to stopping – giving surrounding motorists time to prepare to stop.

“The bus will then have flashing red lights indicating it is stopped,” said police.

“When a motorist sees a school bus with their red flashing lights, motorists approaching the bus from the front, or the rear must stop their motor vehicle and allow for the safe loading or unloading of students.”

In Greater Sudbury, the Sudbury Student Services Consortium has installed nine new cameras to be used on buses in high complaint areas over the last year to help the Greater Sudbury Police Service (GSPS) crack down on offenders.

“So, they were able to put the buses out in those specific areas and a result of that, we had our eyes opened to the amount of infractions,” said Sergeant Blair Ramsay with GSPS.

“We’re seeing the infractions, majority on four-lane roadways.”

A FEW REMINDERS

OPP have offered a list of reminders as the school year commences; including:

Drive the speed limit and drive according to the weather conditions. Obey the maximum speed limit signs along our roads.

Lower your speeds to the posted speed limit in community safety zones or school zone

Do not use any handheld communications and entertainment devices when driving – if you need to make a phone call, safely move your vehicle off the road.

Remember, always wear your seatbelt.

Never drive impaired.

Always check your blind spots and watch for children going in between vehicles.

Give school buses spaces and be prepared to stop.

Focus on the road and be attentive to your surroundings.

Watch for crossing guards and obey their directions.

HARSH PENALTIES

According to the Highway Traffic Act, drivers passing a stopped school bus with red lights flashing face fines of $400 to $2,000 and six demerit points for a first offence. Subsequent offences can carry higher fines and even possible jail time.

“Police will be patrolling our roadways, providing education or enforcement as necessary, to ensure everyone arrives safely at their destination,” said the OPP.

With lunches packed and kids ready for day one of the new school year – Sudbury police told CTV News keeping everyone alert and driving at a safe speed is the number one priority.

The 1st day of school is just 2 days away. Drivers – we remind you to:

- Watch your speed

- Watch for children

- Watch for school buses



Remember, speed limits are in effect 24/7, 365 days a year. Practice giving yourself extra time in the morning to avoid the temptation to speed pic.twitter.com/aKUg1Jwc5Q