'That was my last shift at work': Kitchener grandfather wins $100,000

A 65-year-old Kitchener grandfather says he “started dancing around” after learning he won $100,000 in the July 18 Lotto Max draw.

William Parsons describes winning as the third greatest feeling of his life.

“The first two were my kids,” he said in a news release from OLG.

Parsons, who has been playing the lottery for years, was on break at work when he decided to check his tickets.

“I scanned the first two and didn’t win anything,” he explained. “When I checked the third one, I saw the number ‘100’ on the screen. Then, I noticed there were a few more zeroes and started dancing around the table!”

Parsons asked his supervisor to help double check his ticket.

“He was so happy for me and let me go home early. That was my last shift at work,” he said.

Parsons plans to share his winning with his kids.

“I also plan to purchase a newer car, go fishing, and enjoy life,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Little Short Stop on Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.