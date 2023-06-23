'That was my time to shine': Country singer Luke Bryan brings young Guelph fan on stage

Country music superstar Luke Bryan made a dream come true for one of his young fans from Guelph, bringing him on stage with him.

Nine-year-old Jax Underwood has been a fan of Luke Bryan for most of his life.

His parents have videos of Jax singing along to Luke’s hit song ‘Rain is a Good Thing’, when he was only 3-years-old.

Fitting that his very first concert was a Luke Bryan show at Budweiser Stage in Toronto.

“I was singing to every song,” Jax said.

Jax was just steps from the stage. But you can imagine his surprise when his favourite singer noticed him.

“You could tell. He kind of looked at him right away. And then I noticed every song he sang he was kind of checking in,” said Nicole Underwood, Jax’s mother.

The big moment came during the last song of the night – when Luke brought Jax on stage with him.

“He pointed at me and then got his security guard to come down and pull me on stage,” Jax said.

His mother could hardly believe it.

“And I was like 'oh my God, this is happening! This is happening!' said Nicole.

While she was overjoyed for her son, she couldn’t help but feel sorry for her daughter, Isabella, who is just as much of a Luke Bryan superfan as her brother. While Isabella wasn’t invited on stage, it didn’t stop her from cheering on her brother from the crowd.

After being hoisted up, Jax found himself in front of about 17,000 fans and his idol, Luke.

The stage wasn’t too big for Jax though. When Luke put the microphone to the young fan – he delivered.

“Like yeah, that was my time to shine,” said Jax.

And ‘shine’ he did – singing all of the words to Luke’s song ‘That’s My Kind of Night’.

A night that felt like a dream, according to both Jax and his mom.

Not only did he leave the concert with the kind of night to remember– Jax also now has a signed Luke Bryan hat that has barely left his head since the show.