The 12 Manitobans selected for the Order of Manitoba

Twelve Manitobans have been selected to receive the province’s highest honour.

On Friday, the government announced the 2023 Order of Manitoba recipients, which include individuals with a wide range of accomplishments including working in the film and television industry, serving in the Canadian Senate and advocating for human rights.

The following 12 Manitobans will be invested at the 2023 ceremony for helping to enrich the social, cultural and economic well-being of the province:

Jamie Brown, who has served as the CEO and executive producer of Frantic Films since 2000; David (Ace) Burpee, the host of 103.1 Virgin Radio’s Ace Burpee Show, and a volunteer and mental health advocate; John Einarson, a broadcaster, rock musician historian and author of more than a dozen music biographies; Charles Huband, a lawyer, judiciary, political leader and community activist, who helped in the creation of the Prairie Theatre Exchange; The Honourable Janis Johnson, who served in the Canadian Senate for more than 25 years; Terumi Kuwada, a retired social worker and a volunteer, who is a human rights and social justice advocate; Dr. Lorrie Kirshenbaum, who pioneered research on cardiac cell death that transformed cardiac care; Dr. Gerry Price, a business executive and philanthropist who is the chair and CEO of Price Industries Ltd.; Alvina Rundle, a community advocate for Lake St. Martin who is dedicated to helping Indigenous people involved in the justice system; Dr. Richard Smith, a family physician who has dedicated his career to saving lives and advocating for those impacted by HIV/AIDS; Elaine Stevenson, an advocate for children, youth and adults with eating disorders; and Amarjeet Warraich, a community leader and advocate, particularly for new Indo-Canadian citizens, who worked as the commissioner of Manitoba’s Human Rights Commission.

Appointments to the Order of Manitoba, which was established in 1999, are made by the chancellor based on the recommendations of an advisory council. The advisory council uses nominations from the public, which can be made online.

The formal investiture ceremony is set to take place on July 20 at the Legislative Building.