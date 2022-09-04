The 125th Powassan Fall Fair; a returning tradition now at risk

It is the final weekend before the new school year and before hitting the books, hundreds of northern Ontario families were at the Powassan Fairgrounds.

The Powassan Agricultural Society hosted its 125th Fall Fair this weekend.

The fair has been around since 1895, making it 127-years-old; however, they lost two years due to the pandemic. The fairgrounds are located at 55 Fairview Lane.

"This is the first time in a couple of years ... hanging out with my friends and just having fun," said one attendee.

Moving into the future, the organizers are in desperate need of volunteers to keep the tradition going or it may soon come to an end.

“They come and help set up the tents and chairs and the bingo tables and the things like that. But the main adults and young people (organizers), we sure could use (more of) them," Monika Gibbings, of the Powassan Agricultural Society, told CTV’s Eric Tashner.

The fair offers something for everyone with face painting bouncy castles, exhibition displays, vendors, a reptile show, bingo, a penny table, a silent auction, live music and more. The fair draws in crowds from every part of the province and further.

“I've been pretty much with all these people venturing around and discovering new stuff," said another attendee.

“All over, all over from way up north to south. Some of them are even travelling over 200 miles," Monika added.

The highlight for Saturday was the heavy horse pulls and Sunday featured a demolition derby.

The derby is the final event of the fair. Locals know as the old beat up cars smash into one another, the summer is drawing to a close.

"I do it for the fans. My son and I, we both derby and we're in it for the fans. It might be both of us at the end. He may beat me and I might beat him… You never know," derby driver, John Bedard, shared with CTV News.

The fair closed out with a literal bang as over 20 demolition drivers were smashing into each other on the track.

As the 125th Powassan Fall Fair closes, the future of this age-old tradition will depend on finding more staff.

For more information on the Powassan Agricultural Society and the fair visit their Facebook page.

Story updated with files by CTV's Eric Tashner.