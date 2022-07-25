The 2022 CAN-AM Police-Fire Games kickoff Tuesday night in Windsor

The 2022 CAN-AM Police-Fire Games kickoff Tuesday at Windsor’s Festival Plaza.

The free-admission opening ceremonies will involve two live bands, fireworks, mini-putt and the Taste of Carrousel offering diverse cuisine on site. Attendees will also have the chance to meet the Windsor Spitfires and Windsor Express.

The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and with the ceremony beginning at 5:00 p.m., with emcees Dan MacDonald of AM800 and DJ Kacper Kawala welcoming the competitors and audience.

The multi-sport competition featuring police, fire, EMS, border services and correctional services will be held at various locations across southwestern Ontario until July 31.

This night of family fun is made possible thanks to Windsor Port Authority, entertainment partner LiUNA! 625, St. Clair College and community partners, including Tim Hortons, CMHA-WECB, the Multicultural Council of Windsor-Essex County, GFL Environmental and YQG Green Networking Group.

"It's an opportunity for them to come together in a friendly competition, some camaraderie,” says Jan Wilson, general manager of the Games.

“It's a wonderful time for us to be able to host them, especially with what our first responders have gone through for the last couple of years. We're thrilled to be able to have them come to our city and participate in some great activity,” she said.

Participants will challenge each other in a variety of different events including distance running, softball, archery, hockey, golf and many more.

Events will run from Tuesday to Sunday.

For a complete list of events, dates, times and locations, as well as registration information, you can visit the 2022 CAN-AM Games website.