The 21st Annual Flotilla for Friendship on the Rideau River

Indigenous youth and Ottawa police officers canoed their way down the Rideau River on Wednesday for the 21st annual Flotilla for Friendship.

It is a day that brings together the police and Indigenous youth to help build relationships.

"This is love," says Lynda Kitchikeesic Juden, Flotilla for Friendship founder. "Trying to show police and youth that they can spend time together in a meaningful way and learn about each other. And maybe take something away that is positive and happy."

Thirty-five children and 35 police officers canoeing from Black Rapids Locks to Mooney’s Bay beach.

"Ottawa Police have been a lot more receptive in helping with creating more of a diplomatic effort to get to know Indigenous people," says Flotilla for Friendship organizer Sheldon McGregor. "So I support that 100 per cent because I do believe that diplomacy diffuses most conflicts."

"You know, we’re building trust here with the community," Ottawa Police Acting Deputy Chief Rob Drummond said. "We’re working with the Indigenous groups, we want to work with youth. This has been an event that we have participated in for the last 21 years. We’ve had a lot of success with it and want to continue these positive relationships."

It is a chance to build relationships between the two groups and learn about each other's cultures.

"They spend hours together in a boat," says Lisa Beaucage of the Ottawa Police’s Diversity Resource and Relations Unit. "They talk about issues that they have in the community. We talk about what we can do to help. It’s an actual conversation that otherwise wouldn’t have taken place."

The kids just love being on the water. Even if it means almost falling in.

"It was fun," says participant Jacob Jones. "Me and my friend paddled half and then looked at all the big houses on the other half. It was pretty fun."

"It was really fun. I got put with a few of my friends and it was a really cool experience," says participant Matthew Durocher. "A few times we crossed the wake of a few boats. But yah, we managed to stay up."