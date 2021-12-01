The 2nd Annual 'Light It Up Innisfil' is back

Light It Up Innisfil is back for its second year.

The volunteer and organizer of the event, Jennifer Richardson, started this fundraiser last year in hopes of bringing joy to people's communities after a long year of social distancing.

Richardson has raised $500 for both Halloween and Christmas events she started.

Residents are encouraged to sign up online and decorate their homes for the holidays.

Registration opened up on Friday, and over 50 homes have already signed up.

Richardson says a $10 minimum donation is required, which automatically enters you for a chance to win one out of 16 prizes.

Local businesses have donated the prizes.

Local Innisfil residents will judge home decorations until December 18th.

All proceeds will go to Innisfil Food Bank and Christmas For Kids.

Complete information is available here.