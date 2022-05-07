The 5th Annual Strong Minds Run For Change in Sault Ste. Marie is being hailed as a success by organizers.

The event, which is in support of mental health initiatives, marks the first time since the pandemic that the group was able to host an in-person event. Runners of all ages gathered at the Machine Shop downtown to register for the 5K run.

“It’s Mental Health Week, and the movement is to raise awareness on mental health and addictions and to end the stigma and to really be that change” says Strong Minds CEO and run organizer Amanda Lambert. “All the money that we raised gets donated back to our community for mental health initiatives.”

Lambert said it was a bit of a different vibe this year as it’s been a while since runners have been able to gather in person.

“It’s the first year in two years that people have been able to gather for outdoor events, and it was such a great turnout” she said.

The excitement of returning to an in-person event was not lost on the participants, as many basked in the warm, sunny weather ahead of the run.

“I’ve been locked up for two years and this is probably one of the first runs of the season, so it’s time to get out and do it” said Ruth Galinis, who has participated in the Run for Change before.

Sonia Coccimiglio, a local artist, chose to support the mental health cause in her own way. She donated a painting, which she worked on during the event.

“Whenever I feel, you know, stressed or anxious, I turn to painting or some sort of form of art” she said. “I also dance and do photography. So, definitely art is really meaningful to me in that sense where it’s my escape.”

Strong Minds works to improve mental health by way of encouraging a healthy lifestyle through various means.

For those who couldn’t make it to the Run for Change, but would like to donate to the cause, they can do so by contacting Strong Minds.