The Amazing Race Canada: 'High stakes' for Windsorite competing this season

Windsor-native Craig Ramsey is embarking on a journey of a lifetime as he competes in the latest season of The Amazing Race Canada.

“I think that we from Essex County and Windsor, anything is possible. I'm ready for this,” said Ramsey.

Ramsey is teaming up with his best friend of nearly 25 years, Catherine Wreford Ledlow of Winnipeg. The two met while attending the Royal Winnipeg Ballet School.

“We became instant friends because ballet dancers are typically quiet,” Ramsey said. “The viewers will see that Catherine and I definitely are not quiet.”

Ramsey currently divides his time between Windsor and Palm Springs, California. A jack of all trades, he is a fitness expert, TV personality, performer and author.

The dynamic duo believes their skills as entertainers will give them a leg up in the competition.

“Memorization, large scripts, and also not taking no for an answer. If there's going to be a volunteer to do something, it’s going to be us,” Ramsey explained.

Ramsey and Wreford Ledlow were selected for the show in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the start for over two years.

“You think we would have taken that opportunity to really train ourselves but we didn't. One reason was that Catherine's situation and us as a racing team is a little bit unique.”

Wreford Ledlow was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in 2013 and doctors told her she had two to six years to live.

“She has already outlived her life expectancy when we were first offered this show and we didn't know if she'd be around,” said Ramsey.

“I’m thrilled to say she's not only around but she's still thriving and kicking butt.”

After tackling life’s obstacles, the duo is eager to take on the challenges of The Amazing Race.

The winner of this season will receive two Chevrolet Silverado ZR2s, a once-in-a-lifetime trip for two around the world and a $250,000 cash prize.

As a new homeowner, Ramsey shares how he will use the prize money if he wins.

“Anyone from Windsor and Essex County knows that the housing market is expensive,” Ramsey said. “I need this win to pay this house off.”

The new season of The Amazing Race Canada premieres Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on CTV.