The areas of Manitoba that reported the most rain

Areas across the province recorded heavy rainfall after thunderstorms rolled through on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Environment Canada had issued severe thunderstorm watches for parts of southern Manitoba Wednesday morning, though all the watches were lifted later in the day.

According to the weather agency, the thunderstorm had been between La Broquerie and Sandilands and was moving northeast at 20 km/h.

Manitoba Hydro said it has been dealing with outages caused by wind and rain.

The Crown corporation tweeted on Wednesday that 715 people in Altona were without power due to fallen trees, as well as a trampoline that blew onto the power lines. The power has since been restored.

Carman reported the most amount of rain during a 24-hour period between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Environment Canada said.

The town in southern Manitoba recorded 75.6 mm of rain.

Environment Canada released the following rainfall totals:

Deerwood: 65.6 mm

The Pas: 51.7 mm

Gretna: 51.3 mm

Pilot Mound: 48.9 mm

Winnipeg: 33.4 mm and 32.8 mm

Brandon: 8.7 mm

