The August 'sturgeon moon' has passed over Earth: Here is what it looked like
Rising over beaches, buildings and statues, the last supermoon of the year created ample viewing and photo opportunities around the world Thursday night.
Often referred to as the "sturgeon moon," the August full moon appears larger in the sky than it actually is, due to its orbit coming closest to Earth.
It is the fourth and final supermoon of the year, following similar full moons in May, June and July, and could be seen from the U.K. and Israel to Beijing and San Francisco.
Here’s how stargazers around the world saw the supermoon:
The "sturgeon moon"! #FullMoon #supermoon pic.twitter.com/Wbw70phq8t— Jess Smith CTV (@JessicaSmithCTV) August 12, 2022
The last supermoon of the year still looking big and bright this am. #supermoon #lastsupermoon pic.twitter.com/cfNnrvZAUM— Nicole Karkic (@NicoleKarkic) August 12, 2022
The last supermoon of the year rises over the east side of Manhattan as seen from Central Park. pic.twitter.com/ZjxeN3x2In— Manhattan Bird Alert (@BirdCentralPark) August 12, 2022
The Sturgeon supermoon, the final supermoon of the year, rises behind Edinburgh Castle :: #supermoon #moon #SturgeonMoon #Edinburgh #EdinburghCastle #Scotland pic.twitter.com/wMQCIVDqVI— Jane Barlow (@belperbarlow) August 12, 2022
Tonight's full moon, also known as the Sturgeon, is the fourth and final Supermoon of the year. pic.twitter.com/A4cuJOE7yU— peter byrne (@Peter_J_Byrne) August 11, 2022
The Sturgeon Moon, the last supermoon of 2022, rises by the Milwaukee Breakwater Lighthouse Thursday evening. #SturgeonMoon #SturgeonSupermoon #moon #moonrise pic.twitter.com/HgopAyEfde— Bob Dohr (@BobDohr1) August 12, 2022
Super sturgeon supermoon shots...#SturgeonMoon #supermoon ���� pic.twitter.com/AhqElz0ggz— Simon King (@SimonOKing) August 12, 2022
Just goofing around in #dallas tonight with the #sturgeonmoon #fullmoon #supermoon #canonphotography #reuniontower pic.twitter.com/y8LJap9Gnx— Kevin Jairaj (@kevinjairaj) August 12, 2022
A person watches as the supermoon rises over Lake Michigan Thursday evening in Chicago.