The August 'sturgeon moon' has passed over Earth: Here is what it looked like

Rising over beaches, buildings and statues, the last supermoon of the year created ample viewing and photo opportunities around the world Thursday night.

Often referred to as the "sturgeon moon," the August full moon appears larger in the sky than it actually is, due to its orbit coming closest to Earth.

It is the fourth and final supermoon of the year, following similar full moons in May, June and July, and could be seen from the U.K. and Israel to Beijing and San Francisco.

Here’s how stargazers around the world saw the supermoon:

