'The auto industry will see impact': APMA warning about Windsor blockade at Ambassador Bridge
Michelle Maluske
The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association is warning about the blockade near the Ambassador Bridge at the Windsor-Detroit border crossing.
Flavio Volpe reacted to the road closure Tuesday by a group protesting COVID-19 pandemic mandates.
Volpe says $300 million in trade flows over the bridge every day, $100 million of which is for the auto industry.
So how long would it take for the bridge to be closed, for the auto sector to feel the pinch?
