'The auto industry will see impact': APMA warning about Windsor blockade at Ambassador Bridge

The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association is warning about the blockade near the Ambassador Bridge at the Windsor-Detroit border crossing.

Flavio Volpe reacted to the road closure Tuesday by a group protesting COVID-19 pandemic mandates.

Volpe says $300 million in trade flows over the bridge every day, $100 million of which is for the auto industry.

So how long would it take for the bridge to be closed, for the auto sector to feel the pinch?

Here’s Volpe’s answer.