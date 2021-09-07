The back to school weather forecast for Windsor-Essex

After a slight cool down over the weekend, the temperature is on the rise for kids to heading back to school on Tuesday.

The humidex is also back in full force with a daytime high of 29 degrees Celsius and the humidity making it feel like 36 degrees Celsius.

Showers are in the forecast however, with a slight chance on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 29. Humidex 36. UV index 7 or high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming light late this evening. Low 18.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 30 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 24. Humidex 27. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 23.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Saturday: Cloudy. High 24.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 26.