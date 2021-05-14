The Backyard: Bar, music shows and yoga classes coming to venue near Ice District

A time when indoor gatherings aren't allowed seems to be the perfect opportunity for the launch of Edmonton's newest outdoor venue.

The venue's name promises a kind of space many in the downtown core don't have access to: The Backyard.

Owner and operator Peter Stetsko said the entirely outdoors venue is a years-old idea inspired the travelling he and his wife did before COVID-19.

"Why not bring a unique, definitely one of a kind, unique experience and business to Edmonton, to our own city?" they thought, finally getting to work in 2019.

The summer 2020 launch they originally wanted was delayed by the pandemic – but the circumstances in which outdoor gathering became the way of life gave the pair time to fine tune.

What they came up with was year-round venue at 10004 103A Avenue, entirely serviced with a locally stocked bar, washrooms and pop-up retail kiosks in shipping containers.

"The only time somebody would be indoors at The Backyard is when you use the washrooms," Stetsko, the president of inStreet Developers, joked.

Alongside a distanced patio, The Backyard will feature a games area, food trucks throughout the week, and the ability to transform for private events, live shows, yoga classes or winter markets.

"It's going to be a really fun space to be in December," Stetsko promised. "We tracked the winter months last year and there was a lot of days that we would've been able to be open."

Alberta's current restrictions have again pushed back a May long-weekend grand opening, but Stetsko said The Backyard will be ready to welcome Edmontonians as soon as the chief medical officer of health gives the green light.