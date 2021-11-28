'The Bay Bundle' shopping initiative returns to support North Bay businesses

In an effort to support small businesses in North Bay as they recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Christmas shopping initiative is back where bundles are created with various food items and household supplies.



It’s called 'The Bay Bundle' and it launches on Monday.



One of the partipating restaurants: ‘Gd2go,’ which is putting samples of their dressings in the bag as well as their well known vegan energy bite.



“We think if we can that in the hands of people, they’ll understand what the rest of our food tastes like,” explained restaurant owner Ben Farella. “We think people will actually love it.”



The bundle was created last winter to support North Bay and area small businesses get through the pandemic.



Another one of the vendors is ‘ADORO Olive Oils & Vinegars.’



“This year year i’m handing out organic, non-gmo ontario grown popcorn with our butter infused olive oil,” said owner Jo-Ann Mihalech. “By purchasing a bundle, you are supporting local businesses.”



Alongside a food bag from 10 popular eateries around the city, the team is starting a new artisan bag from new vendors.



“Household items such as candles or soaps and stuff like that,” explained The Bay Bundle Marketing Coordinator Jessica Couch. “That is including another eight local vendors. So in total we have 18 vendors with 10 from the food bag.”



All sales are will occur online starting monday evening. Each bundle costs $65. The exact products in the bag will be a surprise when the bundle is delivered.



“Everyone from The Bay Bundle grew up here, so it’s very near and dear to our hearts,” said Couch. “So we took the businesses we knew and love and also looked at businesses who promote the community and who support locally.”



$2 from each bundle purchased goes to the North Bay Santa Fund which helps gives over 600 families a basket full of toys, food and other products families might need during the holidays.



“Last year we raised $2,500 worth of donations and this year we are hoping to do more,” said Couch.



There is a limited supply of bundles available. Last year, they sold out almost instantly.



To find out how to order a bundle you can visit The Bay Bundle’s website.

