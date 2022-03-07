The Bear meat draw for Kingsway Legion raises thousands in 20 minutes

At the end of February, an Edmonton radio station organized a meat draw to keep the Kingsway Legion from shuttering.

The event ended up being a huge success, selling out in just four hours. Because of this, 100.3 The Bear chose to host a second draw to raise even more funds.

The raffle opened up Monday morning and sold out in 20 minutes, raising close to $20,000 for Branch 175.

“We did a thousand dollars a minute to support the Kingsway Legion, it’s unbelievable,” Yukon Jack, radio host and organizer of the draw, said.

In total, between the two draws, that’s almost $40,000 going directly to the cause.

$20,000 for the Kingsway Legion in just TWENTY MINUTES.



Edmonton, we cannot thank you enough!

Some of the prizes include more than $8,000 in meat and a smoker worth about $4,000.

Once again, a number of local businesses got on board to support the draw including:

Edmonton Smoker and BBQ Supply

Motley Que

ACME Meat Market Ltd

Wilhauk Beef Jerky

Meuwly’s Artisan Food Market

Local Meats Leduc

Avila Arepa

Baseline Wine & Spirit Co Sherwood Park

