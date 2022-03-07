The Bear meat draw for Kingsway Legion raises thousands in 20 minutes
At the end of February, an Edmonton radio station organized a meat draw to keep the Kingsway Legion from shuttering.
The event ended up being a huge success, selling out in just four hours. Because of this, 100.3 The Bear chose to host a second draw to raise even more funds.
The raffle opened up Monday morning and sold out in 20 minutes, raising close to $20,000 for Branch 175.
“We did a thousand dollars a minute to support the Kingsway Legion, it’s unbelievable,” Yukon Jack, radio host and organizer of the draw, said.
In total, between the two draws, that’s almost $40,000 going directly to the cause.
100% sold out. $20,000 for the Kingsway Legion in just TWENTY MINUTES.
Edmonton, we cannot thank you enough! -Yukon & McCord. pic.twitter.com/JIMTFpHdKM
Some of the prizes include more than $8,000 in meat and a smoker worth about $4,000.
Once again, a number of local businesses got on board to support the draw including:
- Edmonton Smoker and BBQ Supply
- Motley Que
- ACME Meat Market Ltd
- Wilhauk Beef Jerky
- Meuwly’s Artisan Food Market
- Local Meats Leduc
- Avila Arepa
- Baseline Wine & Spirit Co Sherwood Park
For more information on the draw, click here.