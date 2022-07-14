The Bear raises $85K for Kingsway Legion in 3 meat draws

A third meat draw by The Bear’s Yukon & McCord has raised $45,000 to support the Kingsway Legion.

The legion, which is the city’s largest branch, announced in February that $150,000 was needed to keep the branch from closing.

The first draw back in February raised $20,000. The second draw, held in March, raised another $20,000.

The third draw was launched on Monday, and sold out on Wednesday.

The prizes include meat from The Canadian Brewhouse, Local Meats Leduc, and a smoker from Edmonton Smokers and BBQ Supply. A 50/50 draw with a cash prize was also added.

The third draw raised $35,000 through tickets and $10,000 through a 50/50 draw, with the winner taking home another $10,000.

The winners of the third draw and the 50/50 will be announced on Friday.

The total raised through all three draws for the legion is $85,000.

On June 1, city council passed a motion to support the Kingsway Legion's request for tax relief of more than $48,000 in penalties and interest.