The Beer Can is open for another summer in Winnipeg

As the weather warms up, Winnipeggers have another place they can enjoy a cold drink and a bite to eat.

The Beer Can, located outside the Granite Curling Club, is now open for another year.

Raj Maniar, general manager of The Beer Can, said it’s great to be open for a third year.

“[I’m] excited to see people down here already,” he said in an interview on Sunday.

“We had people waiting at the door before we were even open.”

Maniar said the food menu is new this year, noting the menu features southern American cuisine.

“So you’re going to get brisket sandwiches, cornbread, chickpea salad,” he said.

He added that they are also in process of finalizing a bunch of events; however, those will remain a secret for now.