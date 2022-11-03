'The best dog': Aster needs adopting after 476 days at the Calgary Humane Society

The Calgary Humane Society is hoping a long-time resident will be adopted soon.

Aster, an eight-year-old large mixed breed, has been at the shelter for a whopping 476 days.

The humane society says loyal and loving Aster is a staff favourite, who is smart, snuggly and food-motivated.

Her foster parents, meanwhile, say she's "the best dog."

"She loves a good walk and playing in the backyard," said the humane society in a Thursday news release.

"Aster is excellent at walking on a leash. However, she is a highly reactive dog, so she requires an experienced owner who can handle that reactivity. This means that off-leash parks are off-limits, and she must be kept away from other dogs."

To help Aster's adopters, the Calgary Humane Society is offering their “Reactive Rover” eight-week long training program for free for those who give her a forever home.

The program is tailored to dogs who bark and lunge at other dogs or objects.

Because Aster has spent a longer-than-average time in the shelter, she qualifies as one of Calgary Humane Society’s "patient paws."

To help the shelter’s patient paws find their new home, the Calgary Humane Society offers a choose-your-own adoption fee with a minimum of $125 for dogs.

All patient paws will be spayed/neutered, have their core vaccines and be given identification.

If you are interested in meeting Aster and potentially giving her a home you can visit the Calgary Humane Society's website.