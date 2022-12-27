'The best husband': Sask. couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Ruth and Hugh Tice tied the knot on Dec. 26. 1947 and celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary this year surrounded by family members.

The couple now resides at Wintergreene Estates Retirement Residence but even after all these years, Ruth can still remember their special day.

“The weather was just gorgeous. 35 (F) above, melting and I had a choir and for the service, as I was always a member in the choir, and we had a luncheon,” she said.

Hugh served in the air force and was stationed in Three Rivers Quebec (now called Trois-Rivieres).

If it wasn’t for the war, the two would never have met.

“He met this lady before he went overseas to go into battle and came back and married her and 75 years after that is phenomenal,” Pat Tice, the eldest son said.

A small gathering was held on Monday for the pair to celebrate the special occasion.

Ruth and Hugh were surrounded by their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Their family has learned many valuable lessons from them.

“If you make a commitment, (you have) to carry through with it,” Pat Tice said. “The other thing is, one should never underestimate the value of your own children.”

“Hugh has been the best husband,” Ruth said. “He's been so good to me.”

The couple said there if there is one value that has carried their long lasting marriage, it is trust.

“We have gotten along so well together because he trusted me and I trusted him,” Ruth explained. “And if I am telling the honest truth, it was love at first sight.”