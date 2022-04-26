'The best little lady': Beacon Hill Children's Farm says goodbye to 30-year-old miniature horse

Staff are mourning the loss of a beloved miniature horse at Beacon Hill Children's Farm.

On Tuesday, staff took miniature horse Peanut Butter to the vet for a check in on her ongoing health issues, and decided that it was best to let her go.

Farm manager Claudia Laube says it was one of the hardest decisions the team has had to make, but that it was ultimately the best thing to do so that she'd no longer suffer.

Peanut Butter was nearly 31 years old, and lived at the farm for 24 years.

"It feels like an era is coming to an end with Peanut gone," said Laube.

"She was the best little lady you could imagine."

Laube says that while staff are grieving, they're also touched by the outpouring of support they've received from the community.

She had a "really, really big impact on staff and visitors," said the farm manger, adding that sometimes visitors would say, "Wow she's older than I am," or "I knew her all my life."

The Beacon Hill Children's Farm was closed for much of the pandemic but reopened in March for its 37th year.

The farm was closed Tuesday morning but reopened for the afternoon, and Laube says it will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, as long as the weather permits, for the rest of the season.

"Peanut Butter was just the sweetest little horse you could imagine," she said.

The farm asks that visitors be patient with staff in the days to come.