The best way for Manitobans to watch the Perseid meteor shower

For stargazers in the province, now is the perfect time to get a look at the Perseid meteor shower.

The meteor shower happens every year around Aug. 11 and 12.

Scott Young, a planetarium astronomer at the Manitoba Museum, explains what causes this yearly event.

"A few times throughout the year, though, the Earth goes through a big cloud of dust particles, kind of like a big dust bunny in space," said Young, "So every Aug. 11 and 12, the Earth goes through a cosmic dust bunny and we see the residue of that down here on the earth."

Young said the shower originally starts in July but the peak hits in August and that is when earth travels through the majority of the dust particles.

"The most dust is hitting the earth and if you get outside of the city to get away from lights, you can expect to see maybe a meteor every minute or so."

Young noted this year is a great year to see the meteors because the moon—which provides a light source at night—will not interfere.

For those who want to view the shower over the next couple of nights, Young advises people to get away from the city lights.

"Even just to the edge of the city. I have gone to places like Birds Hill Park, or any provincial park or place like that, even just pulling over to the side of the road safely, you can get a pretty good view."

He also recommends people leave the telescopes and binoculars at home, saying people want to be able to see as much of the sky as possible.

In addition to the meteor shower, Young said now is a good time to also see a few planets.

"The planet Jupiter and the planet Saturn are off in the south and the southeast. They're the brightest things in the part of the sky, very low to the horizon."

Young suggests people put their phones away while watching the meteor shower saying each meteor only lasts for a couple of seconds.