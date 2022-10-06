The Big Nickel turns pink and blue

It was an emotional scene at Sudbury's Big Nickel on Wednesday night. The iconic landmark was lit up in blue and pink for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

The event was organized by Butterfly Wings - Perinatal Bereavement Services. It's the first time they've managed to get a landmark to light up in northern Ontario.

The group provides assistance to parents following the death of a baby.

"We know that one in every four pregnancies ends in a loss, so that's a big number, it affects a lot of people and we just don't talk about it very much,” said Anne Pelletier with Butterfly Wings - Perinatal Bereavement Services.

“So we are making sure that they are able to talk about this; that happens a lot and people are able to get the recognition, the help that they need, they have a place they can call and ask for help and that's us."

Many impacted families were in attendance and said they were excited to see the nickel change colours.

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day is Oct. 15.

More information on Butterfly Wings’ upcoming events can be found on their Facebook page.

Artcle writing based on reporting by Ian Campbell.