'The Big Spread': 10,000 acres of farmland to be auctioned off near Estevan

A massive plot of farmland straddling Saskatchewan’s border with North Dakota is set to be auctioned off in October.

Dubbed “The Big Spread” by CLHbid.com, the 11 parcels of farm and ranch land located near Estevan, Sask. are set to be sold come Oct. 17.

Prices range from $375,000 for the spread’s smallest parcel (159 acres) to $2,800,000 for the largest (1,752 acres).

The sale includes a special en bloc offer for parcels one to nine, which equals a total of 9,512 acres.

The “Big Spread’s” 64 quarters are made up of 7,700 acres of pasture and more than 2,000 cultivated acres with the ability to be doubled in size.

“Additionally, changing demographics in the region mean more acres in the area will be for sale in the near future, making the area ripe for big agriculture and significant expansion of the property entirely possible,” read a news release from CLHbid.com, which is holding the auction.

In 2022, the listed land produced more than 5,000 tons of silage, 1,500 round hay bales, 250 green feed bales and enough grass to support 1,100 cow-calf pairs.

In terms of precipitation, the area receives around 19 inches annually.

The area is host to four large-volume water wells, five new dugouts along with several existing ones as well as two small lakes and the Souris River which runs from east to west across parcel one.

“Collectively, the property’s many features include two homes, a mature yard site, cattle-ready fences, a shop, a barn, a Quonset, large silos, a cement pad for silage and a complete covered livestock handling system,” the news release read.

To the southeast of the parcel lies the Northgate border crossing connecting Alameda, Sask. and Bowbells, N.D. with the Ceres Global Ag Corp terminal nearby as well.

The auction is set to begin on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m.