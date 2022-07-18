The Bissell Centre is asking people to drop their drawers for a good cause

Monday was the start of the ninth annual Drop Your Gonch campaign, and the centre is looking for donations of new underwear for the community.

Scarlet Bjornson, communications specialist at the Bissell Centre, said underwear is one of the most requested items but one of the least donated items. She adds it’s a small item that goes a long way.

“This is about giving dignity to folks who don’t have a lot - they’re usually carrying their whole life in a backpack,” Bjornson said. “Just a couple brand new pairs of underwear for them to keep in their bag is essential, and it can make the difference in a person’s day.”

Bjornson said they are asking for new underwear in all sizes and all styles for all genders, and the Bissell has paired up with local businesses to set up donation drop spots across Edmonton - something Bjornson said makes it easier to donate.

The downtown Bissell Centre is not accepting donations, but there are 20 partnering locations that will accept donations on the centre’s behalf. You can also choose to donate through the website and buy five pairs of new underwear for $15.

The campaign runs until July 29, and the goal is to gather 10,000 pairs of boxers, briefs and bras.

If you would like to donate, you can find information on the campaign website.